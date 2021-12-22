JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A TikTok video allegedly showing a Greater Johnstown student throwing a Christmas tree into a stairwell at the high school has led to criminal charges filed against the student and the individual who filmed it.
“We were immediately aware of this disheartening and, quite frankly, disgusting event that occurred last week,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
“Our security cameras captured the event in real time. Unfortunately we cannot predict student behavior. However, our JHS administration and school resource officer responded swiftly and immediately.”
The video of the student throwing the tree was shared across social media within the past few days and garnered several dozen angry comments about the individual’s actions.
Greater Johnstown High School parents were notified of the situation and the code of conduct was enforced.
“All possible criminal charges were filed on the actor and the individual who filmed and posted,” Arcurio said.
She added that the actions of these students do not represent the rest of the high school population.
“It saddens me that this story is featured as this gives these misguided TikTokers the attention they desperately crave,” Arcurio said.
Throughout the holiday season, Greater Johnstown students have been involved in numerous events, from the Interact Club promoting 12 Acts of Kindness that branched out to other organizations and city residents and the Key Club hosting the 11th annual Trojan Family Christmas dinner on Tuesday and continuing the celebration on Wednesday to the district’s participation in the Santa Fund event at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Dec. 15.
