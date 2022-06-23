Thunder is back.
Organizers are welcoming people to Johnstown for this year’s four-day Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally.
“We’re looking for a great weekend,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown. “We have a variety of things to offer everybody who comes down, whether you’re a biker or non-biker. There’s great entertainment on all the stages, terrific food and good shopping, so we hope people enjoy the atmosphere.”
She said Thunder is an event that people look forward to each year.
“A lot of people plan their vacations around it,” Rager said. “We have a wonderful destination here, and people who come to the rally each year just really enjoy it and we get favorable reviews from everybody.
“We want to make a great impression and have people leave talking about how great the area is.”
Photographic memory
Say cheese.
Photographers with Barefoot Mountain Photography, the official photographer of Thunder in the Valley, will be out all weekend snapping photos of the rally.
“We’ll be all over the city taking pictures and we’re excited to be out photographing all the bikes,” said AJ Eutin, owner of Barefoot Mountain Photography. “We want to make sure we get everywhere.”
Photos will be available for purchase at the Biker Photos booth in the Suppes Ford Biker Mall and online at www.thunderinthevalleyphotos.com.
“We can print them right on site, and you can take them home,” Eutin said.
Covered bridge ride
While at Thunder in the Valley, take a scenic covered bridge ride on Friday that will include seven covered bridges.
Registration will begin at noon with the ride to start at 1 p.m. at the Masonic Event & Conference Center, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown.
The ride is approximately 103 miles.
Donation is $10 and will benefit Bedford County Christmas for Kids and other masonic charities operated by the Faithful Defenders from the Masonic Lodge in Bedford.
Early bird savings
Buy early and save.
Those who buy a ticket for Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park before 5 p.m. will get a wristband for admission on Saturday for $5.
That’s a 50% discount from the $10 Saturday admission fee.
Taking flight
Want a bird’s eye view of Johnstown?
Nulton Aviation Services Inc. is offering flights over the city all weekend to see the action of Thunder in the Valley.
Flights will depart from John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, 479 Airport Road, Richland Township.
Cost is $110 per flight to circle the city twice.
To circle the city and fly over the Flight 93 National Memorial, the cost is $175 per flight.
For more information or to schedule a flight, call 814-361-3500.
Take the bus
In need of a ride?
CamTran is offering 50-cent bus rides for all fixed routes through Sunday.
