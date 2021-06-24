Organizers are welcoming people back to Johnstown for this year’s four-day Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally.
“We’re really excited, and we’ve already seen a lot of activity around the area,” said Lisa Rager, Visit Johnstown’s executive director. “We’re ready to go.”
She said the hope is this year’s rally will see large crowds.
“We want everybody to have a good time,” Rager said. “It looks like the weather is going to be good, so that’s a big plus, and it’s going to be a fantastic weekend. People really feel the need to get out and be around other people and see their friends.”
Variety of food available
Feeling hungry?
Vendors are cooking up a variety of food sure to satisfy everyone’s tastes.
In the Biker Mall, Court Yard Catering & Specialties from Scottdale, Westmoreland County, has gyros, hot sausage, burgers, hot dogs, fresh-cut french fries and corn dogs.
“The vibe at Thunder is everyone is just happy to be here,” Hamrock said. “These are all great people. It’s good music and good food and alcohol – you can’t go wrong.”
In Central Park, cheesesteaks, jumbo hot dogs, pulled pork, haluski and sausages are on the menu at Shuman’s Concessions based out of Claysburg, Blair County.
“This is my first time at Thunder, we had this weekend free and decided to come here,” he said. “I’ve heard it’s busy and (we’re) hoping to make a profit. We’re looking forward to having a good time.”
Daredevil show on tap
If you need some thrills, head over to the Biker Mall for American Motor Drome Company’s Wall of Death.
The vintage live-action thrill show features a motor drome – a silo-shaped wooden cylinder 30 feet in diameter. Inside the drome, motorcycle daredevils travel along the vertical wall performing trick, fancy and acrobatic riding.
The show features Indian and Harley-Davidson motorcycles along with hand-built four-wheeled racing machines.
Shows will be held daily.
Tickets are $5.
Vendors abound
Don’t leave Thunder in the Valley empty-handed.
Check out the official merchandise vendors scattered throughout downtown Johnstown.
Locations include Central Park, two locations at the Biker Mall, corner of Main and Walnut streets, Peoples Natural Gas Park and Johns Street bridge.
Hours vary by location.
Showers available
Looking to freshen up?
The Greater Johnstown YMCA, 100 Haynes St., has showers available throughout the rally.
Hours are 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
There will be a $5 fee, and you will need to present a photo identification and sign a waiver upon entry.
Due to health concerns, towels and personal items such as shampoo and conditioner will not be provided.
CamTran alters fees
In need of a ride?
CamTran is offering 50 cent bus rides for all urban and fixed routes through Sunday.
