Organizers said this year’s Hot Nights, Cool Lights Parade was the largest they’ve ever had.
A reported 254 motorcycles took part on Thursday night in the ride from Primanti Bros. in Richland Township to downtown Johnstown, officially kicking off the 2021 Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally.
“I helped stage the light parade, and there were scads of people up there and people lining up along the Galleria parking areas to watch them,” said Dave Ulerich, a Thunder in the Valley volunteer who was working the information booth. “It was looking good.”
He added that, based on Thursday’s turnout, the rest of the weekend is shaping up well.
“It appears to be that Thunder is going to have a good year,” Ulerich said.
‘People are laughing and screaming’
If you’ve ever wanted to throw an axe, now’s your chance. Steel City Axe has its mobile axe-throwing trailer set up on Johns Street, and it’s giving people the opportunity to test their throwing skills at targets.
Cost is 5 throws for $5 or 10 throws for $8. The person receiving the highest score from Saturday and Sunday will be awarded $100. A T-shirt sale will benefit the Johnstown Police K9 Unit.
“We want people to have a good time,” said Rick Wissinger, co-owner of Steel City Axe. “Everyone loves this thing, and it’s a growing sport. Just getting the axe to stick, people are laughing and screaming.”
‘We’re in for a really big weekend’
Megan Heit, owner of Roots Kitchen & Juicery in Mundys Corner, said Thursday was great for the business.
“I hear it was way busier than Thursdays usually are, so I think we’re in for a really big weekend,” she said from her booth in Central Park.
On the menu is a ham-and-Swiss sandwich, a pulled pork sandwich, pierogies with a variety of toppings and freshly made juices.
“This is the biggest event that we’ve done so far,” Heit said. “I just want to get the word out about Roots because Johnstown is our home, so it’s nice to be on my home turf.”
At Franklin Street United Methodist Church, the menu includes hot sausage sandwiches, chicken tenders, sloppy joe sandwiches, nachos, hot dogs and gobs. Food will be served from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
License plates from around U.S. spotted
The rally is attracting riders from far and wide. License plates spotted on motorcycles in downtown Johnstown include Ohio, New Jersey, Maryland, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Delaware and New York – and Pennsylvania, of course.
Get info at corner of Main and Johns
Need a little help finding your way? Stop by the information booth on the corner of Main and Johns streets for a Thunder in the Valley guide, maps, directions and general information. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The lost-and-found is inside 416 Main St.
Kids’ activities planned in library lot
For younger rally-goers, a children’s area will be set up from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday in the Cambria County Library parking lot, corner of Main and Walnut streets. There will be various activities for children of all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.