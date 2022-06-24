JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Throughout the weekend in the Suppes Ford Biker Mall, Yamaha is giving Thunder in the Valley rally-goers an opportunity to take guided rides in groups on area streets to experience its fleet of motorcycles.
“Most of our dealerships right now, with the supply chain problem, do not have the bikes in their dealerships, so we’re able to let (customers) come ride the bike and make sure that this is the right bike for them,” Kim Knupp, national events manager for Yamaha, said Friday. “They can take it on an adequate ride with time to see if the bike is what they think it is.”
A full line of motorcycles is available for the demo rides, including MTs (Master of Torque), sport and street bikes.
“When the customer comes up, they select a bike and a scheduled ride time,” Knupp said. “We have lead and chase riders so they go out as a group.”
Riders can take 10-mile runs from the parking lot up Route 271 through the city’s Prospect section and back.
“People love the bikes and they’re very appreciative that they were given the opportunity to be able to test ride it,” Knupp said.
In order to take a demo ride, a rider must have a valid motorcycle license and proper gear that consists of a helmet, closed shoes, long pants, a long-sleeved shirt or jacket and eye protection.
“They have to have one year minimum experience of riding on the street,” Knupp said.
Demo rides will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 am. to 3 p.m. Sunday. In addition, Yamaha representatives will be on hand to answer questions attendees might have about the bikes and equipment.
“We want to have safe rides with the customers,” Knupp said, “and we’re here to help them make the right buying decision on purchasing a Yamaha motorcycle for their future riding experiences.”
She added that Five Star Powersports, a Yamaha dealer, is located adjacent to their spot in the parking lot.
“We’ve got a perfect set-up right here – with having the bikes to ride, the staff to talk to them and the dealership to follow through,” Knupp said.
Flight 93: Riders ‘do it every year’
Somerset County ABATE will sponsor its guided ride on Saturday to Flight 93 National Memorial in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, which will leave from Johns Street in front of Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the ride leaving at 1:30 p.m.
Randy Hochstein, legislative coordinator for Somerset County ABATE, said the group has been hosting the ride to the memorial for a number of years, and it’s a popular offering during Thunder.
“We can have up to 150 riders,” he said. “We lead them to the memorial, we make sure everybody gets there safely and we block all the intersections, and then they’re on their own. They can spend as much time there as they want.”
Hochstein said feedback on the ride is positive.
“A lot of people look forward to this and do it every year,” he said. “We also have people who are new and they’ve never been there, so this is their opportunity to have someone take them right there.”
While in town for Thunder in the Valley, riders can check out the self-guided tours that will have them on scenic trips through the winding hills and valleys of Cambria County.
A list of self-guided tours with directions can be found at www.visitjohnstownpa.com/thunder-valley/self-guided-rides.
