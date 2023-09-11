JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman was arraigned on Sunday, accused of assaulting three police officers who were called to a domestic dispute in the West End section of the city, authorities said.
City police charged Denelia Tania Ford, 32, of the 300 block of Beatrice Avenue, with three counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to the home at 12:22 a.m. for a report of an intoxicated woman assaulting two people.
Police said they found Ford arguing with a man outside the home. Ford allegedly began kicking the front door after the man retreated inside. Police attempted to arrest Ford for causing a disturbance when she allegedly bit one officer and kicked two others.
Ford was arraigned by on-call District Judge David Beyer, of Ebensburg, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.