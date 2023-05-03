WINDBER – Police from two counties surrounded a Methodist church in Windber and arrested three men who were allegedly found inside snorting cocaine, authorities said.
Drug charges were filed on Monday against Matthew Robert Alt, 24, of Windber; Dylan John Horvath, 28, of Sidman; and Edward Mark Rosbaugh, 50, of Richland Township.
According to a complaint affidavit, Windber police were called to Calvary United Methodist Church, on Stockholm Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. April 21.
A nearby resident reported seeing a man with a tie-dye shirt, beanie cap and shorts pull up in a vehicle and enter the building.
When a police officer arrived, he allegedly found a red SUV and a white sedan in the parking lot with no one inside. He found no sign that anyone had broken into the church, the affidavit said.
Police from Adams and Richland townships and Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, arrived and surrounded the building. Police coaxed Horvath from the building, the affidavit said.
Horvath reportedly told police that there were two other people inside and that “Ed” works in the building.
The fire department was called to unlock the door, and police found Rosbaugh and Alt in the lounge.
Police allegedly seized a glass vial of suspected cocaine and a rolled-up $1 bill with cocaine residue.
Drug charges against the three men were filed before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.