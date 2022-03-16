Three Republicans and no Democrats have submitted petition signatures to run in the region’s two U.S. House of Representatives districts.
There will be a competitive GOP primary in the 13th.
Jeff Manns, from Adams County, is challenging U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, in a district that includes all of Cambria and Bedford counties, along with a section of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.
Manns is a law professor at George Washington University with an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Yale University law degree, and a doctorate from the University of Oxford, which he attended as a Rhodes Scholar.
Manns said he plans to formally launch his campaign later this week.
Joyce is seeking a third term.
“Serving the people of Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District is the honor of my lifetime,” Joyce said. “As a lifelong resident of Blair County, I am proud to have earned the support of so many of my neighbors, colleagues and friends to continue our work to represent Pennsylvania families and conservative values in Congress. Now, more than ever, is the time to unite as Republicans and focus on winning back the House to stop (President) Joe Biden’s radical agenda.”
Manns responded to a request for an interview, but ultimately could not be reached to talk on Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington, is running for reelection in the newly redrawn 14th Congressional District that now includes eastern Westmoreland County and almost all of Somerset County.
He previously served as a state senator, magisterial district judge and member of the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General Corps during the Iraq War.
Reschenthaler’s campaign did not respond to a request for an interview.
As part of the redistricting, the section of Cambria County that was in the 15th has been removed from that district. Two Republicans filed to run in the 15th – U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, from Centre County, and George Rathmell, from Jefferson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.