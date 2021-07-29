The Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts has announced the winners of the 2021 “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities” statewide poster contest.
Winners include:
• Riley Thomas, Westmont Hilltop School District, second and third grades category;
• Brock Warton, Cambria Heights School District, fourth through sixth grades category;
• Evelyn Warner, Cambria Heights School District, seventh through ninth grades category.
The posters were submitted by the Cambria County Conservation District.
To promote the importance of trees, students from kindergarten through 12th grade entered posters conveying their thoughts and ideas through original artwork.
Winners will be submitted for judging in the national competition that will be held this winter.
