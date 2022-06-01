LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University will receive $500,000 in federal funding for renovations, expansions and replacement of its health sciences facilities.
"This was an obviously amazing project to invest in," U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson, R-Centre, said in announcing the news at a gathering on campus Wednesday outside of the Boilerhouse Music and Art Garage buildings, which housed parts of the fine arts departments.
Those structures will be combined to create the new home of the occupational therapy program and include state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories, school leaders said.
SFU Dean of Health Sciences Don Walkovich, who had a 43-year career in occupational therapy and founded the program at the university, is looking forward to the expansion.
"I've been able to watch it grow and flourish," he said. "This is the next step – the icing on the cake."
Walkovich said the facility will not only provide state-of-the-art equipment for that department, but also will promote interdisciplinary work in the health sciences.
"The back of campus now becomes a welcoming area," SFU President the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell said.
This renovations are part of the school's investment in expanding used portions of the grounds.
Van Tassell said when guests stop in the visitor area the "first thing you'll see will be the home of many premiere academics."
He described the funding as an exciting opportunity.
Louis Mihota, a first-year graduate student in the occupational therapy program, agreed.
"I'm excited to see what they do with it," he said.
Mihota added that he's heard good things from his professors about the project and thinks it will "be cool to expand the occupational therapy program" on campus.
The money will support phase four of the St. Francis renovation work with the aim of combining the health sciences under one roof.
The funding was awarded through a vetting process in which Thompson said he put up 10 worthy causes – based on quality and impact to the community.
The federal appropriations committee funded nine of his suggestions.
Thompson noted that there is a demand for health-care workers but a shortage of supply.
"St. Francis University's health science department plays an important role in providing qualified nurses, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, physician assistants and occupational therapists to our region," he said. "This investment in the school of health sciences will ensure that our students receive the best education to prepare them for a successful future in the health care industry."
The fine arts programs dislodged from the Boilerhouse and Art Garage will be moved to a new building located at the east entrance to campus.
Construction on that structure is expected to begin this summer, SFU officials said.
