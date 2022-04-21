SOMERSET, Pa. – Suspended District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas’ trial has been continued until Sept. 13.
The case’s state Supreme Court-appointed judge, Timothy Creany, granted Thomas’ request to continue the trial date.
It was previously scheduled to occur in June.
As of Thursday, Thomas’ attorneys, Ryan Tutera and Eric Lurie, said they were still awaiting discovery information from attorneys from the state Office of the Attorney General, which is prosecuting the case.
Thomas is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a Windber woman inside her home in September after entering the residence carrying alcohol and ignoring a request to stay away.
Thomas maintains he is not guilty of the charges and is looking forward to his day in court.
