JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A third person is in police custody, charged in connection with the alleged April 6 assault of a mother and daughter and theft of a dog and five puppies in Upper Yoder Township, authorities said.
Township police charged Tierra J. Watts, 34, of Franklin Street, with robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, theft and simple assault.
According to a complaint affidavit, five people allegedly forced their way into a home in the 2200 block of Franklin Street and stole a female bully dog, “Mimi,” and a litter of five puppies valued at $50,000.
One of the robbers allegedly brandished a knife, shoved the woman homeowner against a wall and punched her in the jaw. Another robber allegedly shoved the woman’s 14-year-old daughter into a wall.
All five allegedly fled in a red 2017 Kia SUV which police later traced to Watts.
Watts was arraigned Tuesday by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
Township police earlier arrested Rasheed Taylor, no age given, and his wife, Lathifya Taylor, 33, both of Millcreek Road.
Police charged them with robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, theft and simple assault.
Police are searching for two unknown men.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contacted the Cambria County nonemergency number at 814-472-2100.
