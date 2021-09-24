JOHNSTOWN, PA. – Be on the lookout for prehistoric creatures invading Johnstown.
The Jurassic Wonder dinosaur drive-through event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3 outside of The Johnstown Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.
The educational and entertainment dinosaur exhibit is geared toward children ages 1 through 12 and features animatronic dinosaurs that move and make sounds.
“We decided to do this a few years ago because of the growing interest in dinosaur movies and shows, and schools are teaching kids more about dinosaurs and using them as a gateway to other subjects such geography, history and paleontology,” said Ted Hill, president of Theodore Productions, which produces Jurassic Wonder. “We used to do these shows indoors, but with COVID we decided to make it so people could still see them in safe way.
“We’re finding that people enjoy this in their car because families are together.”
He said the dinosaurs in the exhibit are lifelike in appearance.
“The companies that make our dinosaurs are the same companies that make them for major motion picture studios,” Hill said.
“Their heads move, their mouths open, some of them their eyes move and the tails and arms move.”
Featured in the exhibit are dinosaurs that are more recognizable to children and adults such as stegosaurus, triceratops, iguanodon, pteranodon, tyrannosaurus, carnotaurus, velociraptor, parasaurolophus and wuerhosaurus.
There are hourly time slots available to ensure lines don’t become too long.
“On the tour, there’s an audio app that we have, so when you pull up to each dinosaur you’ll can hear a minute explanation on that dinosaur – what it’s famous for, what it ate, how big it was and when it went extinct,” Hill said. “That’s interesting and provides the educational value.”
The tour takes about 15 minutes to complete.
In addition, a souvenir stand will be set up selling dinosaur stuffed animals and inflatables.
“We hope people will have fun and a good time together,” Hill said.
“This is something different where you don’t have to travel hundreds of miles to go see.”
Cost is $10 per vehicle.
Tickets are limited, and it’s recommended they be purchased in advance at www.jurassicwonder.com.
