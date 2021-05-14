Spring has sprung with colorful works of art.
The Spring Juried Exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown is on display through July 2 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The show features 82 works by 34 artists in Cambria, Somerset, Indiana and Westmoreland counties, and it includes an array of pieces from metal sculptures, paintings, photography and pottery.
“The range and quality of creativity on display is amazing,” said Ken Cotlar, president of Allied Artists of Johnstown.
“The quality is superb with a wide range of styles and approaches to art. The group consists of amateurs, semiprofessionals and professionals, so you get a lot of different perspectives.”
The show also attracted seven new members, who have works on display.
“As an older organization, you need to refresh the life blood all the time and you need new people to step up and take over as others age out,” Cotlar said.
“It’s a nice mix of people, and as a whole for this region, I think we have an incredibly rich, artistic tradition going on.”
Carol Brode, who was on the faculty at Seton Hill University and director of the university’s Harlan Gallery, served as juror for the show.
Brode has curated many exhibitions for the gallery that highlighted regional, national and international artists, and she also teaches studio art courses, including painting and printmaking, contemporary art and criticism and non-Western art history.
She is a member of the College Art Association, the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh (past board member and exhibitions chairwoman), Group A, and is listed in the Marquis Who’s Who of American Women.
Her work has been exhibited at the Carnegie Museum of Art, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Mattress Factory, The State Museum of Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, as well as in many other galleries and venues.
Brode’s art is in the collections of many regional corporations, including Westinghouse, Duquesne Light and Dravo Corp., as well as in many private collections.
She received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and did additional graduate studies at New York University, as well as post-baccalaureate studies in art education at the University of Pittsburgh.
“The diversity and range of work on exhibit is a testament to the vitality and strength of the Allied Artists of Johnstown, particularly during these trying times,” Brode said.
“I commend all exhibiting artists whose commitments to personal expression via the visual arts are admirable.”
She said her criteria for evaluating artwork includes excellence in the chosen media, strong compositional and design elements, and – most importantly – originality and creativity in personal expression or concept.
“I encourage all members of the Allied Artists to continue their creative pursuits with best wishes for an aesthetically satisfying journey,” Brode said.
Seven works received awards from Allied Artists of Johnstown.
Award winners include:
• “Sunrise over Sauk River, WA,” a pastel by Mary Wiley-Lewis, of Central City, received the Gary Lehman Award.
• “#558,” an acrylic on canvas by Ken Cotlar, of Ebensburg, received the Rebecca C. Pender Award for the “Sara Crawford Memorial.”
• “Evening Tide,” a photograph by Joy Fairbanks, of Blairsville, received the Arthur Lambert Award.
• “Leviathan,” a photograph by Jim Richey, of Johnstown, received the Dr. Joel & Mary Borkow Award.
• “Make a Wish,” an oil on linen by Diana L. Williams, of New Florence, received the Donna Housel Award.
• “In the Barn,” a photograph by Bryan Smith, of Johnstown, received the Suzette Colvin, Re/Max Realtors Award.
• “Babe,” a metal sculpture by Alan Lichtenfels, of Johnstown, received the Sue Konvolinka Award.
“I hope people will appreciate the diversity and complexity that we bring out,” Cotlar said.
Most of the pieces in the exhibition are for sale.
“The pieces are moderately priced, and there’s something for everyone’s taste,” Cotlar said.
“There’s the realistic work, a fair amount of still life and a good representation of abstractions.”
To celebrate the exhibition, an opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, where award winners will be announced and attendees will have the opportunity to meet and talk with the artists.
“The artists also get to talk to each other and socialize and exchange ideas and techniques,” Cotlar said.
“Artists need to be able to show their work, no artist wants to work in a vacuum. We need to have an audience. They are producing the work to be seen and appreciated, not only by the public, but other artists.”
Refreshments will be served.
There is a suggested donation of $5.
Registration is recommended by calling 814-535-2020.
Melody Tisinger, director of advancement and operations at Bottle Works, said the exhibition is a clear depiction of the region’s creativity.
“The show is inspiring, whimsical and absolutely exquisite,” she said.
“We have amazing talent that rivals Pittsburgh, New York and Los Angeles, and there’s real creativity that resides in our little valley.”
Tisinger said she is thrilled to have the Allied Artists of Johnstown be a part of Bottle Works’ exhibition schedule this year.
“This is a lively and colorful show and it features everything you love about art and the different mediums are all represented,” she said.
“You’ll see it all in this high-quality spring show.”
There is no admission to attend the exhibition.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Allied Artists of Johnstown has more than 100 members of amateur, semiprofessional and professional status from around the region.
The group hosts three art exhibitions each year and offers scholarships to area students entering the art fields.
For more information, visit www.johnstownart.com.
