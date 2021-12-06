JOHNSTOWN – The book, “The Laurel Highlands Explorers” will have youngsters taking a journey through the region.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association will host the launch of the locally written book at 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
JAHA was awarded a grant from National Geographic Education to implement a learning project that could be completed through distance and in-person learning.
JAHA and Aspen Mock, a National Geographic certified educator, created the project to provide high school students the opportunity to author and illustrate an original children’s book based on the National Geographic Education’s approach to learning, the “Explorer Mindset.”
Based on a story frame designed by Mock, high school teachers Tracey King and Melissa Cabo from Greater Johnstown; Deborah Gdula from Forest Hills; and Michael Schellhammer from Bishop McCort Catholic served as mentors, guiding students through authoring each section of the book.
Students involved in the project included Brady Ambrose, Alexis Henderson, Maria Felix, Nadia Daubert, Doran Faith and Lisa Konchan from Forest Hill High School; Cassidy Carthew, Jordan Stricker, Skyanna Yokum-Natta, Jacob Helbig, Kylie Taylor and Mia Scaletta from Greater Johnstown High School; and Madeline Oliveros, Anna Lovette, Ennio Estaban and Olivia Cover from Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
“The overall experience to lend a hand in creating a story where everyone’s own creative ideas were taken seriously will be unforgettable for me,” Faith said.
Koa Beam, artist mentor and graphic artist expert, led students and teachers through a series of illustrator workshops in which students created their own character.
Each school then developed their character’s attributes and featured them in their section of the story. In addition, Greater Johnstown drafted the exposition and resolution of the book.
“What I’ve appreciated most about this experience is the collaboration of stakeholders – students, teachers, parents, community partners – not only within our school but across school districts,” King said.
“The coming together of experiences, creativity and the relationships built throughout the process has been quite rewarding.”
The story, which is geared toward elementary school children, was inspired by exploration of the Laurel Highlands undertaken by the students and teachers.
It features well-known locations and symbols, including the Wagner-Ritter House, Morley’s Dog and the Conemaugh River.
Mock said the model used was similar to what Pixar or Disney implements for animated films by providing an overarching story frame and a character focus.
“With the guidance of their teachers and Mr. Beam, each student was empowered by National Geographic’s ‘Explorer Mindset’ as they became illustrators and authors of the story,” she said.
“All of the sections were then woven together to create one cohesive tale.”
Each child who attends will receive a free book.
There is no admission fee.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.