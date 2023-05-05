JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Transport yourself to the City of Light for tea and entertainment.
“Paris in Spring” will be held at 4 p.m. May 20 at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Kim Rauch, co-coordinator of the event, said the tea was started a number of years ago as a way to host an elegant gathering in the venue’s beautiful space.
“The elegance of The Grand Halle will set the atmosphere for a delightful afternoon spent with friends over tea and sweets and savories,” he said.
“The ladies do dress up, and they find it to be a nice occasion to get out the hats and relive an era we don’t have much of anymore.”
Attendees will be able to enjoy traditional sweet and savory treats, a delectable assortment of teas and live musical entertainment provided by strolling musicians on accordion and violin, who will be serenading at the tables.
The tea theme will remind guests of a Parisian sidewalk cafe in the spring.
“With a view of the Eiffel Tower in the background, imagine a sidewalk cafe amidst the sights and sounds of Paris,” said Martha Ringler, co-coordinator of the event. “Our strolling musicians will surely make a stop at your table for a moment of serenading.”
Performing on accordion will be Theresa Arena, an experienced organist and keyboardist.
Playing violin will be Zelie Eger, who was concert mistress for the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra and now performs with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
She has been featured in JSO events and recently performed for the Tuesday Noon Recitals at First Lutheran Church in downtown Johnstown.
In addition, Eger teaches private violin at Greater Johnstown School of Music.
“We have two talented people who can play off-the-cuff, which is nice because not everybody can pull a tune out of the air,” Rauch said. “This is what you would see at a cafe on a Parisian street, and the accordion to me is the French sound.”
Proceeds will benefit The Grand Halle programming.
“The Grand Halle tea would make a great late Mother’s Day outing,” Rauch said
Tickets are $25 per person.
Seating is reserved and tickets must be purchased in advance by noon May 17.
For more information or to order tickets, call 814-254-4033 or online at www.GrandHalle.com.
