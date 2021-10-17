JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This concert will transport you around the world on a listening journey of folk songs.
Sydney Kaczorowski & Friends will present “10x10: A Musical Exploration & Discovery" at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Kaczorowski, along with pianist Grace Burns and clarinetist Luis Orjuela, will perform 10 classical folk songs in 10 different languages.
The concert offers an exploration of rare folk and classical music from several countries across the European nations, some of which are not typically performed anywhere else.
Kaczorowski's research and travels have allowed her to uncover these pieces and perform them to the highest caliber.
"After the effects of the pandemic and having to keep The Grand Halle closed for a period of time we were looking to get concerts back and not only that but feature young musicians and local musicians," said Alyssa Wroblewski, program manager of The Grand Halle. "With the opportunity that Sydney brought to us through her research and work with these particular pieces we thought that was really special and something the Cambria City audiences may appreciate. And this music will sound brilliant within The Grand Halle, which was designed for vocal music performance.”
Kaczorowski said the concert is especially meaningful to her because she has no higher goal as a musician than sharing the unique aesthetics of overlooked music, especially that of unexpected origins.
"Not only is this music an indelible part of the classical canon, but it deserves a renaissance – to be celebrated and explored deeply despite the difficulty of the language or its unfamiliarity," she said.
Kaczorowski said the repertoire has roots that can be traced back to folk music and she feels there is something special that people can take from it.
"Each piece has its own flavor and history, but the stories and emotions illustrated still connect to us all," she said.
Kaczorowski is a graduate of the Mary Pappert School of Music at Duquesne University, both with a bachelor's degree in music performance and a master's degree in vocal performance.
While at Duquesne, she was a member of the Tamburitzans, a Slavic folk arts ensemble, and participated in the Opera Workshop where she performed selections of "Le Nozze di Figaro," "Don Giovanni," "Die Zauberflote," "Lakme" and "Little Women."
After she graduated with her undergraduate degree, she became a member of the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, and has made regular appearances with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
Internationally, she attended the Bologna International Opera Academy and the Sofia Opera Performing Seminar, where she studied with Bulgarian baritone Peter Danailov
Kaczorowski recently won first prize in the Balkan Romansiada Vocal Competition, earning her the right to perform in Moscow.
Wroblewski said the performance offers the community the opportunity to celebrate their traditional heritage.
"I hope they discover something unique about this history, but I also hope they learn a little about these other countries that are neighbors to where their ancestors came from," she said.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $16 for seniors and children.
They can be purchased in advance by calling 814-254-4033 or online at www.GrandHalle.com.
