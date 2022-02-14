EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two teens accused in a Westmont Hilltop High School shooting plot have waived their formal arraignments at the Court of Common Pleas.
The initial court appearances are the first formal step toward an eventual trial at Cambria County court.
Accused co-conspirators Logan Pringle and Preston Hinebaugh had their charges – including terrorism and attempted aggravated assault – sent to court in January.
They are accused of walking through the school to examine surveillance and entryways, after Pringle made statements years earlier about shooting up his former school.
Pringle was expelled from the district in and ordered not to return to the property following a juvenile court hearing, accused of making threats and lighting a carpet on fire with a match.
Police were contacted after he was spotted at the school on camera and searches at one of the teens' residences yielded numerous rifles, investigators said.
Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
