WINDBER, Pa. – Golfers will once again be able to “Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran” this Columbus Day weekend at Windber Country Club, Forest Hills Drive, Salix.
Individuals can play a round of golf at the course for $25. The money will go to Veteran Community Initiatives, a nonprofit in a 14-county region that includes Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties, and the Michael J. Novosel Foundation, a nonprofit in Allegheny County.
A specific veteran who is going through a challenging time in life is selected as the main beneficiary each year.
“We’re working hard to raise some funds for these guys and girls who have served our country so well,” said Dennis Brawley, a volunteer who helps host Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran.
Tee times are open on Oct. 8-10.
The event also will include barbecue food sold on Oct. 10 and a hole-in-one contest.
Sponsorships are available at several levels.
Call the country club’s pro shop at 814-266-4536 for more information.
