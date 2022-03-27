JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Area Agency on Aging sponsors a free tax preparation program to help low income taxpayers, with special attention to those 60 years or older, disabled individuals or those on fixed incomes.
Volunteers are available from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Johns-town Senior Center, 550 Main St., downtown, for drop-off and pick-up of tax information.
No appointment is necessary.
Individuals will need proof of identification, a copy of the previous years income tax return, W-2s, 1099s and other income statements, information on credits and dedications and the current year’s tax package.
For more information, call 814-535-8634.
