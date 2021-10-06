JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Talk about a tasty time.
The Somerset Auxiliary of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will host its 10th annual “Taste of the Laurel Highlands” event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Green Gables Restaurant, 7712 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
“The Somerset Auxiliary has made this their one large event for the year to raise money for the symphony,” said Beth Pile, JSO orchestra manager and member of the Somerset Auxiliary. “We thought there wasn’t really anyone doing this kind of thing where people can taste food from different restaurants, and we thought this would be a nice way to bring people together.”
The culinary tour will feature buffet-style signature dishes from area restaurants that include Green Gables Restaurant; Pine Grill, in Somerset; Coal Miner’s Cafe, in Jennerstown; Fat Squirrel, in Jennerstown; Flyin’ Lion, in Jennerstown; Haz Beanz, in Somerset; Ligonier Tavern and Table, in Ligonier; The Darlington Inn, in Ligonier; and The Boulevard Grill, in Johnstown.
“There’s different soups, entrees and desserts, so it’ll be a nice variety,” Pile said. “This is to give people a taste, and it’s good for the restaurants because they can put their food out there and get their name back in the public eye.”
In conjunction with the event, an online auction is being held through 7 p.m. Tuesday in which people can bid on gift certificates from area restaurants and businesses as well as symphony tickets.
“We were thrilled with the community response to and support of last year’s online auction and are so happy that we can offer that again along with the in-person event,” Pile said.
To register for the online auction and start bidding, visit www.sajso.com.
A silent auction will be held during the event that will feature a variety of items including a lady’s Seiko watch, a lottery tree and wine baskets. There also will be a 50/50 raffle.
The event is BYOB, and Glades Pike Winery will have wine available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Johnstown Symphony Orchestra programming and education initiatives.
“This is a social time where people can get together with friends and get to know some the restaurants in the area, but also be introduced to the orchestra and what they have to offer,” Pile said. “We hope to see new faces and welcome old friends back.”
Advance tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased online at www.sajso.com. Tickets will be $40 at the door.
For more information, call 814-535-6738.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.