JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A passion for flying unites the driving forces behind the aviation education partnership between Nulton Aviation Services at the Johnstown airport and St. Francis University in Loretto.
Brother Marius Strom, director of the Center for Aviation Maintenance and Education at St. Francis, and Corbin Nulton, co-founder and CEO of Nulton Aviation, are among those spearheading the aviation education push. Both have lifelong interests in flying.
“I learned to fly when I was 12,” Strom said. “I flew a glider, some people call it an ultralight. I got my pilot’s license when I was 16. ... I love airplanes. I love flying them. I love talking about them. I love designing them. I really love it.”
Nulton also showed his interest early in life, his father said.
“Ever since he was 2 years old, he wanted to fly,” Dr. Larry Nulton said. “He used to drive his mother and me crazy. All he talked about was airplanes.”
‘I want to be a pilot’
Larry Nulton is a psychologist and president of Nulton Diagnostics and Treatment Center in Richland Township and chairman of Aerium. He envisioned that his son would go to medical school and join the family business.
“He started premed and came home and said, ‘Dad, I hate it. I want to be a pilot,’ ” Nulton said.
So instead of psychology, Corbin Nulton was able to invest the money his parents had set aside for medical school as a down payment on the fixed-base operation at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
Nulton Aviation teamed up with St. Francis to launch an aviation concentration course of study that allows students to earn both their bachelor’s degree and a pilot’s license with flight training through Nulton Aviation Flight Academy.
That partnership has expanded to develop aviation curricula that were recently approved for high-school, middle-school and elementary students.
Now, aspiring aviation professionals will be able to start learning about flying in elementary school, continue in middle school and high school, go on to college to earn aviation degrees, earn their private and commercial pilot’s licenses, and be directly connected to SkyWest Airlines.
Next week, those efforts will be showcased at the inaugural Aerium Summit conference and trade show at the airport. The three-day event highlights the region’s aviation business and employment potential, with sessions introducing the new curriculum for each education level.
It is organized by the nonprofit Aerium, which is “dedicated to cultivating the aviation pipeline … to make the Southern Alleghenies an aviation hotbed,” the organization said.
‘Pathways into aviation’
Corbin Nulton graduated from Marywood University in Scranton, completing the aviation management program while earning a commercial pilot’s license and other certifications.
Since launching Nulton Aviation, he said, he’s been “working in tandem” with his father to develop the flight school and aircraft maintenance business. The goal has been to expand the program into an accredited school, allowing students to earn associate degrees and – more importantly – to use post-secondary financial assistance through the federal Title IV avenues to pay for their flight training.
While Corbin Nulton says that goal remains at least a year in the future for Nulton Aviation Flight Academy, the school’s partnerships with St. Francis University and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College allow students to include Nulton’s pilot training in their college courses and have them funded with college financial assistance loans, grants or scholarships.
The business has also teamed up with SkyWest Airlines, which operates United Express commercial jet service from Johnstown to Washington Dulles International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
“We established the SkyWest pathways program,” Corbin Nulton said. “It is like a cadet program. It will take them up through (training and certification) at an accelerated pace and guarantee them tuition reimbursement and an interview with SkyWest.”
The St. Francis aviation program can be combined with aviation engineering, Strom said.
“That’s one of the advantages of the program,” he said. “You can put them both together. They can look into flight-test engineering.”
The aviation program and flight school option have been embraced by students in a variety of fields, including nursing, engineering and others.
“We help students understand pathways into aviation no matter what their interests are,” Strom said.
‘Keep this talent here’
Those pathways, from elementary and high school through aviation-related careers, will be explored during the Aerium Summit’s breakout sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.
“The whole theme of Aerium is about pathways through aviation,” Larry Nulton said.
“In high schools, we want to start teaching an elective or an actual program. Then they get educated here, get certificates and training here – whether it’s (Indiana University of Pennsylvania), St. Francis or (the University of Pittsburgh at Johns-town) – and (flight train) here at our facility, and then go into the industry. SkyWest has a pathway program, so they could go from high school to SkyWest.”
Other local employers who could use aviation-educated workers include Navmar Applied Sciences Corp., Compass Systems and Lockheed Martin, he said. All are participating in next week’s summit.
“That’s what we are trying to create,” Larry Nulton said. “That’s the theme of building this workforce through our local talent. The goal is to, hopefully, keep this talent here.”
Strom said he’s happy to see the interest in developing aviation pathways in Johnstown.
“It is really exciting to see the opportunity to get people exciting aviation in our own back yard,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.