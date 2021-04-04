The outdoors and live music are coming together for a day to celebrate Johnstown.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has opened registration for its “The JSO Presents: A Journey Through Johnstown” fundraiser that will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 22. It’s a go-at-your-own-pace 2.5-mile walk, 5-mile run or 14-mile bike event starting and ending at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
The event will feature stops with live music provided by members of JSO ensembles, professional orchestra musicians and community musicians.
“We are enthusiastic about this event and its unique combination of fresh air, the great outdoors and most of all live music,” said Lynne Hood, the JSO’s event committee chairwoman.
“We’ve missed this so much, and with spring on its way, we’re excited to think about being outdoors together safely to experience music and our city in a new way, highlight local businesses and support our local symphony orchestra.”
Participants will receive a passport for their journey at the registration hub at Peoples Natural Gas Park and will get stamps at the stops, which highlight prominent landmarks and hidden gems throughout Johnstown.
Musical acts will be announced on a rolling basis.
Jessica Satava, executive director of JSO, said the event committee was faced with many challenges as they met to work on the event.
“COVID-19 and the uncertainties it presents have made planning anything nearly impossible, but they came together to create an event that achieves all our goals for this unusual year – bring people together with music, highlight the good in our community and offer opportunities to show and share more deeply what we do and who we are at the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra,” she said.
“Our hope is that the community will take this chance to gather friends and family for a chance to take an exhilarating walk, bike or run with us and experience your city and your symphony in a whole new way.”
Early bird registration is $25 per person through April 15.
Cost is $30 thereafter, and $35 on the day of the event.
For more information and registration details, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org/tickets/a-journey-through-johnstown.
