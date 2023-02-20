SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Pat Fish, of Sweethearts and Heroes, will visit the Shanksville-Stonycreek School District on Tuesday and Wednesday spreading a message of positivity and anti-bullying.
Sweethearts and Heroes is a “student empowerment and empathy activation team that aims to prevent bullying and suicide with a focus on social and emotional learning.”
The group puts a spotlight on empathy and HOPE (Hold On, Possibilities Exist).
This week, Fish will share his expertise in Circle.
“Circle is an opportunity for amazing stories to be shared and heard,” Fish said in a release.
“Amazing isn’t good or bad. Some amazing stories I’ve heard are heartbreaking, others are heartwarming and others are downright hilarious.
“But every single one of us has an amazing story, because we all have unique experiences. Circle allows everyone a chance to share those stories and more importantly, practice listening so that we can learn others’ amazing stories.
“Also, everyone practices various social-emotional skills in Circle. What sets us apart? We make it fun. Everywhere we go, there’s a thirst for Circle from students of all ages, social groups and backgrounds. They want to connect further with people around them. Circle is a vehicle for that.”
Members of Sweethearts and Heroes visited Shanksville- Stonycreek to talk to students in October and Fish’s presentation will piggyback on that event.
“Today’s youth face many challenges that did not exist a decade or more ago due to impersonal communications through texting and social media. It is our goal to teach our students pro-social interaction and to respect each other regardless of our individual differences,” said Samuel J. Romesberg III, superintendent of Shanksville-Stonycreek School District.
“Our students are our future, and anything we can do to help them feel accepted and to accept others will benefit them in every aspect of life. Thank you to Sweethearts and Heroes for teaching our students necessary coping skills that will build confidence and improve relationships with others.”
For more information, visit sweetheartsandheroes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.