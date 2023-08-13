Sweet nostalgia: Familiar 'snack bar' part of Upper Yoder Fire's Open House

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The food truck's red, lettered logo was unmistakable.
And as Susan Danchanko took a sip from her bright red, cherry ICEE frozen drink, it was like an ice-cold blast from the past.
"Oh my gosh, I grew up with Hills snack bar," Danchanko, of Middle Taylor said, remembering her days going back-to-school shopping at the long-gone Mid-Atlantic department store.
"The snack shop was always our treat before we left the store," she said.
Upper Yoder Fire Department – and a Beaver County family – brought "Hills" to the West Hills on Saturday as part of an open house celebrating the volunteer station's 80th anniversary.
"It takes us back 30 years. Maybe, it's the logo on the truck but it sure tastes the same," said Jerry Pozun of Upper Yoder.
Jason Powell and his family launched their "Snack Bar" truck earlier this summer to recapture their own nostalgia for the sweet and salty treats.
Powell said he worked out an agreement to lease the old Hills logo and tracked down the vendors for the original popcorn, pretzel and nacho cheese that many Western Pennsylvania Generation X-ers and Baby Boomers remember.
Powell said this marked his Snack Bar on wheels' fifth stop since its debut in Beaver County in July.
And so far, days like Saturday have shown the treats still resonate.
"We already sold out of pretzels. Two cases – completely gone," Powell said, a little more than three hours after they opened their window to serve visitors.
Upper Yoder Assistant Fire Chief Dan Conway said the department was hopeful the nostalgic food truck would catch the community's attention.
It didn't disappoint, Conway said.
Nearby, a steady number of guests were chatting with fire department volunteers, buying raffle tickets or looking over the department's apparatus.
Their event was aimed at connecting with the community that the 25 "active" member department serves, he said.
"We wanted to do something special for our (80th) anniversary," he said. "If it goes well, maybe it will be something we have again."