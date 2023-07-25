SOMERSET – A Friedens man will stand trial, accused of raping a 10-year-old girl last year, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Scott Edward McClemens, 41, of the 300 block of Hilltop Road, with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related counts.

McClemens waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset Borough.

According to a complaint affidavit, McClemens allegedly assaulted the child between November 2022 and January 2023.

Troopers allege that McClemens wrote an account of the assault in a private notebook.

Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the child in May at the Somerset County Child Advocacy in Somerset.

McClemens was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell. McClemens was denied bond and is being held in the Somerset County Jail.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

