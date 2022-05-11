EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld a life sentence for a Cambria County man convicted of first-degree murder last year.
Paul Michael Lehman, 40, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in June 2021 after he was found guilty of first-degree murder on April 23, 2021, after a three-day trial in Cambria County court.
Lehman was accused in the Nov. 22, 2018, death of Deontaye Quadir Hurling.
In an opinion issued by the Pennsylvania Superior Court on Wednesday, the court upheld the decision from the Cambria County court.
Last year, Lehman filed a petition for relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.
Lehman filed for relief based on three evidentiary rulings:
• Whether the trial court made a mistake in denying Lehman’s right to present as evidence certain songs that Hurling had authored and music videos which he created and starred in on the video streaming service YouTube;
• Whether the trial court made a mistake in permitting the Commonwealth to introduce a certain text message that Lehman sent to an attorney shortly after the incident which led to the charges being filed; and
• Whether the trial court made a mistake in permitting the Commonwealth to utilize previous, perjurious statements by Lehman in cross-examination of Lehman in violation of the Pennsylvania Rules of Evidence.
A written opinion by President Judge Emeritus John T. Bender of the Superior Court said that Lehman sought admission to use four videos in which Hurling rapped about committing acts of violence, often while pointing guns at the camera, or with a visible firearm tucked into his pants.
The opinion said there was nothing to show that Hurling’s rap was autobiographical, and that it was found that Lehman failed to provide evidence to demonstrate that the content of the rap was anything but fiction.
Lehman then claimed that the court made a mistake in allowing the admission of text messages to an attorney after Hurling’s death.
The opinion stated that while in some circumstances the attorney-client privilege does not apply, it is believed the admission could have been made as the result of a “harmless error.”
“First, (Lehman) failed to provide anything but a vague assertion of prejudice at trial, and he continues to offer no additional argument as to the prejudice on appeal,” the court wrote. “Second, the prejudicial nature of the text message was cumulative of both Detective (Mark) Britton’s testimony regarding (Lehman’s) admission, and of (Lehman’s) own testimony at trial that he had killed Hurling. Third, the text message actually corroborated (Lehman’s) claim of self-defense, showing that (Lehman) has consistently maintained his assertion of self-defense.
“Under these circumstances, any breach of the attorney-client privilege with respect to the trial court’s admission of the first text message was harmless error.”
Lehman’s final claim was that the trial court made a mistake by permitting the Commonwealth to question him using his previous testimony at a status conference hearing where he had lied about an unrelated matter, arguing that his fabrication was prior bad act evidence barred from the proceedings.
The opinion states that while Lehman objected to the at-issue impeachment at trial, he never cited the admission of his prior bad acts at that time, nor did he reference the rule’s ban on prior bad acts evidence during the sidebar discussion.
The opinion added that the reasons for the objections were not clear and that Lehman failed to “rectify this ambiguity despite the court’s affording him the opportunity.”
The failures resulted in a trial court opinion that is completely unresponsive to the claim Lehman now seeks to raise for the first time in his appellate brief, the opinion said. Due to his failure to “to preserve this issue with adequate specificity at trial and in his Rule 1925(b) statement” the claim was waived.
Lehman is now serving his sentence at SCI-Rockview in Centre County.
