SundayMarket@CambriaCity will be held May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24 at Emerich Place, 512 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The European-inspired markets will feature various food and craft vendors, live music and pop-up street art.
Organizers are looking vendors specializing in confections, breads, handmade crafts, artists of all mediums, prepared food vendors and food truck vendors.
Vendor booths are 10x10. Some may be located directly on Piazza Maria at Emerich Place or on Chestnut Street between 5th and 6th avenues.
Interested vendors can reserve a space, read the guidelines and complete the online application at stellajohnstown.com/sundaymarketcambriacity2021.
