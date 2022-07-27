JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The next Sunday Market @ Cambria City is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.
More than two dozen vendors are expected to be on site selling foods and crafts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Emerich Place and along Chestnut Street.
The event is hosted by Stella, which will have all of its properties open – Cambria City Flowers, Brigid’s Cross Religious and Spiritual Treasures, Sitara Studios and Gallery, Amerigo’s Fine Grocery, Casimir Cultural Center and Garden of Our Lady of Mariapocs.
Jim Vizzini III will be playing live accordion music.
