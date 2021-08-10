Due to Bedford County being designated by the Centers for Disease Control as having a high community COVID-19 transmission level, the Biscuits and Gravy concert set for Sunday at Everett Railroad and Community Museum has been canceled.
Sunday concert canceled due to COVID-19
