The Summit Level Visitor Center at Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site is open following repairs from a burst water pipe.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The Visitor Center contains new and interactive exhibits, including a life-size canal boat model.
A 20-minute park movie is shown on demand in the auditorium. Visitors will learn about the history of the Pennsylvania Main Line Canal, how the Allegheny Portage Railroad worked and the Underground Railroad.
