JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This show has brought students and teachers together for an artistic showcase.
The fifth annual “CACCC Student & Teacher Showcasing” exhibition is on display through Aug. 20 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The collection celebrates the accomplishments of more than 30 students and teaching artists from the Community Arts Center’s Arts Education Department.
“This exhibition really demonstrates the wonderful efforts of our students, along with their immense talent,” said Angela G. Godin, executive director of the arts center. “It additionally gives our instructors time to shine as their work will be on display with their students. For many of the students, this is the first time they will see their instructors’ work, and it makes the entire effort and meaning of this exhibit so incredibly special.”
The exhibit features 64 pieces in a variety of mediums including oil and acrylic paintings, pottery, stained glass, macrame, drawings and repurposed art.
“This is a nice collection of students who are beginners through advanced, and it’s a nice showcase of the professionalism and advanced work that our teachers supply,” said Connie Cameron, the arts center’s educational artistic director.
Students and teachers were able to select the pieces they wanted to include in the exhibit.
Cameron said some of the pieces in the show are from students who have taken classes at the arts center for many years, and viewers can see the progression in their artwork.
“It’s very impressive, and you wouldn’t be able to tell if it’s a student’s or teacher’s artwork at this point,” she said. “It’s really exciting to see where they can get to if they keep sticking with that medium and those classes here at the arts center.”
The goal of the exhibition is not only to support students as they grow in art, but also to recognize the arts center’s teachers.
“It shows the community what you can learn from taking classes here, and it shows our talented teachers, which makes the student artwork speak for itself,” Cameron said.
For visitors seeing the show, the hope is it’ll inspire them to take classes at the arts center.
“We also want people to see how we are keeping the arts alive by keeping all of these classes going and having such a talented pool of teachers,” Cameron said.
There is no admission fee. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
