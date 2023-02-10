EBENSBURG, Pa. – A student has been identified regarding an alleged threat made this week at Admiral Peary Area Vocational-Technical School.

Andrew Paronish, executive director, said although the investigation is ongoing, an informal hearing is scheduled for Monday at the school, which is part of the disciplinary process.

He also stated that every day since Wednesday, more and more information on the situation has been gathered that has helped the administration and police deal with the situation.

Paronish stressed that there’s no danger to the vo-tech.

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you