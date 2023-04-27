STOYSTOWN, Pa. - A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause of the fire on Wednesday that destroyed a two-story cabin in Quemahoning Township.
Fire broke out at 11 p.m. in the 300 block of Dunmyer Road.
"When we arrived, it was already on the ground," Stoystown fire Chief David Johnson said. "Nobody was living there."
Pine needles dropped from 60-foot-talll trees caught fire and spread to a cabin next door, damaging the outside of the structure. A house and detached garage on the other side also were damaged, he said.
No one was inside any of the structures, and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Stoystown, Friedens, Boswell and Hooversville responded, along with Somerset Area Ambulance.
