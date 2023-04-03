WINDBER, Pa. – A portion of state Route 160 was closed briefly Monday afternoon while a list of crews battled a garage fire.
The blaze was reported on the 2000 block of Dark Shade Drive, Somerset County 911 officials said.
Windber fire officials said the structure was used for hay storage.
Windber Fire Department was assisted by Hooversville, Central City, Stoystown, Shanksville and Jerome fire departmemts.
Six departments from neighboring counties also assisted, including Richland Township, Scalp Level-Paint, West Hills Regional, Adams Township, Bedford and Shawnee Valley, Somerset County 911 officials wrote in a media release.
Route 160 reopened at 4 p.m.
