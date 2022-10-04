JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Images of Johnstown’s Stone Bridge are now being livestreamed 24/7 on a reliable, high-definition YouTube feed.
Most notably, viewers can tune in every night at jaha.org/stonebridge to check out the colorful light display that is projected onto the surface.
“I think it’s just a really neat feature,” said Shelley Johansson, director of marketing and communications for Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which operates the lights. “We’re excited to be able to let people see the lights, no matter where they are.”
A previous feed was used, but it was often down due to technical problems, so Johnstown-based Top Dog Productions stepped in to help.
“We took the initiative to donate some money toward the project and help them get it to a better-quality standard,” Top Dog Productions co-owner Dustin Greene said. “It was originally in standard definition and hosted through an outside company that had ads and things on it, so we took the initiative to put some money in to help with the cost of streaming and other things.
“And then we went and refocused the camera, upgraded it so it can be in high definition and worked with them for advertising opportunities, now that they can put a banner on the web cam for a local business or an organization that would sponsor like a week’s worth of advertising.”
The Stone Bridge is a landmark central to the narrative of the 1889 Johnstown flood. The structure withstood the raging waters, but many lives were lost there in the tragedy.
Johansson said the new video setup, which includes the camera mounted at nearby Peoples Natural Gas Park’s Polacek Pavilion, is “really first-rate, a real upgrade to the entire system.”
The new video display is part of an ongoing effort to improve the historic bridge. JAHA is holding a fund drive to raise $30,000 for repairs and other costs associated with the lights, including the recurring electric bill.
Donations can be sent to:
• the Johnstown Area Heritage Association website, jaha.org – go to the Stone Bridge section and click “donate securely online.”
• Stone Bridge Lights Maintenance Fund, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 216 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown, Pa. 15901.
• Stone Bridge Project, in care of Johnstown Area Heritage Association, P.O. Box 1889, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
