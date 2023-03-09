JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Plans are underway to start serving Stone Bridge brews in Westmoreland County this spring.
Stone Bridge Brewing Co., which is still expanding with its own Franklin Street complex, will also add a Greensburg taproom in April, according to Jeremy Shearer, the micro-brewery's co-founder.
The Greensburg bar will feature beers and hard seltzers brewed, kegged and canned in Johnstown, Shearer said.
It marks their first expansion outside downtown Johnstown.
"We have a lot of customers from Westmoreland County who drive in," he said.
"This is an opportunity to bring our product a little closer to them – and stretch a little bit deeper into the Laurel Highlands."
Efforts are underway to transform a former hardware store at 239 East Pittsburgh St. into Stone Bridge's second location. Storefront windows advertised the taproom as "coming soon."
Stone Bridge's original Johnstown location added a second floor wine loft earlier this year, in addition to two restaurants in the Johnstown space over the past three years – one of which serves as a taproom.
This summer, a rooftop beer garden will be added above Stone Bridge's brewhouse, with a 50-foot deck and bar long enough to seat at least 40 people, Shearer said.
