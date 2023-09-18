INDIANA, Pa. – Two Indiana men were charged with setting fire to a stolen vehicle that exploded and injured one of them, authorities said.
State police in Indiana charged Austin Milanos, 27, and Mathew Lee Smith, 47, with felony counts of reckless burning or exploding and receiving stolen property. They also were charged with a summary count of disorderly conduct.
Troopers responded to a report of a loud explosion followed by a car alarm or horn sounding at 3:09 a.m. Friday in the area of Martin Road and First Street in Rayne Township.
Troopers found a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder engulfed in flames at a pull-off. The vehicle had been reported by Indiana Borough Police as stolen.
A nearby trail camera showed the vehicle being parked and a man allegedly dumping a substance onto the hood before setting it on fire.
A state police and fire marshal investigation allegedly revealed that Milanos, Smith and a female parked the Pathfinder. Milanos allegedly dumped gasoline on the vehicle, lit paper towels on fire and threw them onto the vehicle.
Smith attempted to throw lit paper towels on the vehicle before it exploded, injuring his face, hands and legs. The woman said she was warned not to tell anyone.
Smith was later arrested at his home and transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment. He is being housed at Indiana County Jail.
An arrest warrant was issued for Milanos, who may have fled to his home state of Illinois, troopers said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Milanos is encouraged to contact 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.