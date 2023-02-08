The COVID-19 situation appears to have stabilized across Pennsylvania, avoiding previous years’ big surges.
Over the past 10 weeks, the state has averaged 12,970 new cases a week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly update showed.
The 10-week average was 17,485 in early October and dropped steadily to 12,023 at the beginning of December. Since then, it has remained steady, between 12,023 and 13,157 new cases a week.
The state also dodged what was the major surge for each of the first two years of the pandemic. Between Thanksgiving 2020 and the first week of February 2021, the state reported 509,824 new cases.
For the same period in 2021-22 there were 970,207 new cases and in 2022-23 there were 129,278 new cases.
This week’s numbers
Over the past seven days, through Tuesday, there were 11,154 new cases and 130 deaths related to COVID-19, the health department’s data showed.
n Cambria County added 113 cases with no additional deaths.
n Somerset County added 37 cases and one death.
n Bedford County added 21 cases with no deaths.
n Blair County added 67 cases and two deaths.
n Indiana County added 65 cases and one death.
n Clearfield County added 81 cases and one death.
n Centre County added 131 cases with no deaths.
n Westmoreland County added 273 cases and three deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.