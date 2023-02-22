JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Despite a slight uptick in this region, COVID-19 numbers are holding steady statewide and across the region.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly update showed 10,425 new cases statewide over the past seven days, down from 11,213 for the previous week.
The 10-week average continues to drop, hitting 12,356 on Wednesday. Three weeks ago, the average was 12,918 new cases a week.
There were 117 additional COVID-19 deaths statewide over the past seven days, the report said.
Cambria County added 156 new cases and two deaths.
Somerset County added 50 cases with no deaths.
Bedford County added 34 cases with no deaths.
Blair County added 142 cases and two deaths.
Indiana County added 63 cases and three deaths.
Clearfield County added 84 cases and two deaths
Centre County added 139 cases and one death.
Westmoreland County added 420 cases and two deaths.
New cases for Westmoreland and Blair counties represent the biggest jumps since the week of Sept. 28, contributing to a region-wide jump in weekly new cases from 941 to 1,088.
