Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania Hospitals

Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter speaks with members of the media during a news conference at Grandview Health in Sellersville, Pa., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There were 65,788 fewer new COVID-19 cases during March, compared to February, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday in its monthly update.

The 73% drop – from 89,575 February cases to 23,787 March cases – was accompanied by a 67% drop in hospitalizations, the report noted.

On Thursday, there were 427 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals.

Hospitalizations peaked at more than 7,000 COVID-19 patients a day in mid-January. By March 1, the average dropped to about 1,700 patients a day.

Locally, there were 19 COVID-19 patients in Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford county hospitals.

Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter highlighted the state’s COVID-19 vaccine program for the month.

A total of 233,494 doses were administered, averaging 7,532 per day. That included 96,590 boosters and 17,416 pediatric doses.

“Every week throughout March, more than 50,000 Pennsylvanians stepped forward to get a COVID-19 vaccination even as the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths continued to decline across the state,” Klinepeter said. “Vaccine providers have ample supply to serve eligible residents interested in getting vaccinated even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week approved a second booster dose for people 50 and over and those with compromised immune systems.”

There were no additional deaths across the eight-county region in the health department’s daily update Thursday and just 21 deaths were reported statewide.

Cambria County added 10 cases, Somerset County added two, Bedford County added one, Blair County added eight, Indiana County added 11, Clearfield County added three, Centre County added 17 and Westmoreland County added 23 cases.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 10 0 34,557 26,543 722 555 28 22 130,192
Somerset 2 0 18,700 25,461 404 550 15 20 73,447
Bedford 1 0 10,967 22,901 275 574 4 8 47,888
Blair 8 0 29,638 24,328 610 501 35 29 121,829
Indiana 11 0 17,401 20,697 353 420 17 20 84,073
Clearfield 3 0 19,269 24,313 344 434 13 16 79,255
Centre 17 0 35,155 21,649 347 214 68 42 162,385
Westmoreland 23 0 79,675 22,836 1,367 392 111 32 348,899
Region 75 0 245,362 23,413 4,422 422 291 28 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 1,163 21 2,786,509 21,766 44,391 347 5,256 41 12,801,937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you