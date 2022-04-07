JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There were 65,788 fewer new COVID-19 cases during March, compared to February, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday in its monthly update.
The 73% drop – from 89,575 February cases to 23,787 March cases – was accompanied by a 67% drop in hospitalizations, the report noted.
On Thursday, there were 427 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals.
Hospitalizations peaked at more than 7,000 COVID-19 patients a day in mid-January. By March 1, the average dropped to about 1,700 patients a day.
Locally, there were 19 COVID-19 patients in Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford county hospitals.
Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter highlighted the state’s COVID-19 vaccine program for the month.
A total of 233,494 doses were administered, averaging 7,532 per day. That included 96,590 boosters and 17,416 pediatric doses.
“Every week throughout March, more than 50,000 Pennsylvanians stepped forward to get a COVID-19 vaccination even as the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths continued to decline across the state,” Klinepeter said. “Vaccine providers have ample supply to serve eligible residents interested in getting vaccinated even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week approved a second booster dose for people 50 and over and those with compromised immune systems.”
There were no additional deaths across the eight-county region in the health department’s daily update Thursday and just 21 deaths were reported statewide.
Cambria County added 10 cases, Somerset County added two, Bedford County added one, Blair County added eight, Indiana County added 11, Clearfield County added three, Centre County added 17 and Westmoreland County added 23 cases.
