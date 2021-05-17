The 872 new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health represents the fewest for one day in more than seven months.
Although reports on Sunday and Monday have shown fewer cases because there is less testing, Monday’s new-case report is the lowest since the 672 cases added on Oct. 6 – also a Monday.
With 10 new cases each Monday, Somerset and Clearfield were the region’s only counties in double digits.
Indiana County had nine new cases, Cambria and Westmoreland counties each had seven, Blair County had four, Centre County had two and Bedford County had one new case.
Westmoreland County’s two deaths were the region’s only additional COVID-19 fatalities among 17 new deaths statewide.
The update brings the state’s totals to 1,187,115 cases and 26,833 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Vaccine providers have administered 9,723,128 vaccine doses, with 4,204,233 Pennsylvanians now fully vaccinated. Another 1,664,115 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
With the state health department and CDC expanding Pfizer vaccine eligibility to those ages 12-15 last week, local hospitals are now offering shots to those in the age group.
“Studies have found that the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in protecting against symptomatic disease and does not present any major safety concerns for children and adolescents 12 and older,” Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, Conemaugh Health System’s chief medical officer, said in a press release. “Parents with concerns about vaccinating their children are encouraged to talk to their family doctor, pediatrician or primary care physician for further guidance.”
Conemaugh will begin providing vaccine for all those age 12 and older on Wednesday at its Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center. Appointments are required and are available by calling 814-410-8400.
Free transportation is available through CamTran.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is scheduling appointments through 814-467-3013. UPMC Somerset is scheduling appointments through 844-876-2822.
