The state surpassed 6 million total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Friday, even as state and local data showed the coronavirus pandemic continues its grip.
Cambria County added 81 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday, with the state adding more than 5,000 new cases for the third time in less than two weeks, the Department of Health reported.
It was the county’s largest one-day increase since Jan. 16, which came as the holiday surge was easing. Cambria was among five counties in the region with 50 or more new cases Friday.
Blair County added 50 cases, Clearfield County added 52 cases, Centre County added 77 cases and Westmoreland County added 165 cases.
Counties with less than 50 new cases were Somerset, with 22 cases; Bedford, with nine; and Indiana, with 23 cases.
The department’s midday update showed 5,048 additional positive cases and 35 new deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 1,064,092 cases and 25,362 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Indiana’s 164th death was the region’s only other COVID-19 fatality in Friday’s report.
Despite the recent jump in cases, Cambria County remains below the state average for the portion of all COVID-19 tests that come back positive.
The state’s Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard shows 6.8% of tests have been positive over the past seven days. That is up from 6.0% over the previous seven days.
Pennsylvania’s positivity rate is 9.5%, up from 9.3% over the previous week.
Somerset County’s rate is 5.3% positive, Bedford’s is 7.6% positive, Blair’s is 8.8% positive, Indiana’s is 7% positive, Clearfield’s is 12.8% positive, Centre’s is 9.6% positive and Westmoreland’s is 10% positive.
Meanwhile, 6,055,844 vaccine doses have been administered and 2,208,680 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Another 1,808,365 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
