It’ll be a spooktacular October at the State Theater of Johnstown.
The theater, at 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will host “31 Days of Halloween” Oct. 1 through 31. It’ll feature Halloween-themed movies, double features and special themed events throughout the month.
Eric Reighard, executive director of the theater, said the movie festival will appeal to all everyone from horror fans to families and children.
“The best feeling is knowing you’re providing something that not many other areas have, and it’s on Main Street in a historic building,” he said. “You don’t get much cooler than that.”
Reighard said the festival is a great opportunity to bring people downtown.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s enough to show a couple horror movies over the weekend. We wanted to do something huge that could potentially create a buzz in the market that might be able to attract people from well outside of the area,” he said.
“Movies and art in general is all about community and a shared experience, and so many people haven’t had that over the last year or so, so this is a cool opportunity and we’re exited to share it with everybody.”
Movies include classic and modern films, as well as some foreign and lesser known pictures.
“We picked some of the most popular and some obscure ones that people might not have seen,” Reighard said.
Monday through Thursday will be single features, Friday will be R-rated double features, and Saturday and Sunday will feature two double features each, with matinees being family-friendly favorites and evening showings being R- rated double features.
Midnight showings of the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be presented Oct. 3 and 30, and moviegoers are encouraged to come in costume.
Concessions will be open, providing all the standard movie fare.
“We’ve partnered with downtown restaurants who will be having specials, and if you spend a certain amount or show us your receipt, we’ll give you a free popcorn or drink,” Reighard said. “We’re trying to entice that sense of community and cross-promoting.”
Proceed will benefit the Johnstown State Theater Foundation’s capital and operational expenditures fund to provide more events as well as renovations to the building.
“This is proving a good opportunity to reopen the theater and get people back in there and enjoy the Halloween season,” Reighard said.
Commemorative “31 Days of Halloween” T-shirts will be available.
Ticket cost is $5.
A Horror Movie Pass can be purchased for $100 and includes all 68 movies.
Sponsorship opportunities also are available.
For a complete schedule of movies and dates, visit www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com or www.facebook.com/statetheaterjohnstown.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.