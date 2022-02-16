JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Take a trip to The Big Easy and never leave town.
The State Theater of Johnstown, Gallery on Gazebo and Vision Together 2025 will host their Mardi Gras Gala on Feb. 26 at Asiago’s Tuscan Italian, 709 Edgehill Drive, Johnstown.
The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with appetizers and a cash bar, which will include New Orleans specialty drinks, followed by a buffet dinner featuring Creole cuisine at 6 p.m.
“Gallery on Gazebo is so excited to be working in collaboration with two other successful nonprofits,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, director of Gallery on Gazebo. “Before COVID-19 in 2020 the gallery staged a very successful Mardi Gras Gala. Working with these other two entities will only double or triple the success we achieve this year, and I am looking forward to this continued collaboration.”
Dress for the event is casual, but people are encouraged to come in their best Mardi Gras garb.
“We’ll have masks around and beads for everybody,” Pawlowski said.
Throughout the evening, Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company will provide a fortune-teller and a mime to entertain attendees.
Music will be provided by Mike Bodolosky’s Jazz in Your Face Dixieland Jazz Band, who will recreate the sounds of New Orleans.
“They will really put you in the spirit,” Pawlowski said. “You can’t resist their music. This is a musical genre that we don’t get to hear very often, so this is exciting and people are appreciative of live music.”
In addition, there will be a silent auction with items donated by local businesses and individuals.
“This has some wonderful art opportunities, dining opportunities and speciality items,” Pawlowski said.
Eric Reighard, executive director of the State Theater of Johnstown, said the Mardi Gras Gala is a chance for the community to support three local nonprofits who are committed to making a difference in the region.
“As we continue the upgrades on the State Theater, we are always looking for new ways to collaborate with local organizations that will benefit both us and the local residents,” he said. “We are very thankful for the continued community support and look forward to it in the future.”
Proceeds will benefit projects at the three organizations.
“This is an opportunity for people to come together, see old friends and enjoy great live music,” Pawlowski said.
Cost is $60 per person.
Seating is limited and reservations are required.
To order tickets, visit www.galleryongazebo.org or www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
