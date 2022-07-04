JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Almost century-old marble, plaster and art provide ambiance inside the State Theater of Johnstown.
Now the possibility of integrating ultra-modern IMAX movie technology into that historic space is being explored.
“Marrying those two things is really the key for us,” said Jason Swanson, IMAX vice president of sales, The Americas.
Plans are still in the exploratory stage.
IMAX team members recently visited Johnstown to tour the venue and meet with Eric Reighard, executive director of the State Theater, board members and other local stakeholders.
“From the IMAX perspective, we’ll have our analysis done within a matter of weeks,” Swanson said. “Then that will be back into Eric’s and the board’s hands. They’ll take a look at that and make some decisions on their side about whether they’re prepared to move forward with IMAX.”
Reighard added: “The good news is that they’re back at their headquarters. They’re going to assemble some various options and plans that we can pick from, that we can then potentially kind of go back and forth on and hopefully go under contract on to put the IMAX in at the State.”
Swanson and Reighard are both cognizant of the need to preserve the historic nature of the downtown venue that opened in September 1926.
“The goal is to basically identify how we can install the IMAX in the existing place with as little modification to those existing things that are historic to it as possible,” Reighard said.
Reighard hopes, if plans move forward, that the work can be done in time “to have this open so that next summer’s blockbusters are able to be shown in IMAX at the State. That would be our ideal situation.”
Other steps are being taken to update the theater, including seeking out a liquor license.
A perspective license to purchase has been found from an establishment in Ashville.
Johnstown City Council plans to hold a public hearing on the matter on July 13.
“We don’t plan on opening a bar on the main floor lobby or anything like that,” Reighard said. “We look at this as an important product and service we can offer to our patrons. … The opportunity to have a beer, or a glass of wine or a cocktail is always one thing that people ask. From a business standpoint, the liquor license cost is something that makes sense to us. It fits into our longterm plan and is something that can really help bolster our bottom line and provide something that our patrons want.”
