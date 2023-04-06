JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown’s vaudeville-era theater is going high-tech.
A contract has been finalized to add a 60-foot-wide IMAX screen inside the State Theater next year, according to Eric Reighard, the executive director for the foundation that runs the site.
“I think it’s fair to say the excitement level is through the roof right now,” Reighard said.
“IMAX is officially coming to Johnstown.”
The multi-million dollar project is part of a larger effort to revamp the entire State Theater space into a multi-level arts and entertainment venue.
State Theater board members are reviewing plans with contractors to get an initial phase of the endeavor underway by early next month, he said.
That involves crucial structural work, Reighard said.
Before funds can be invested into technological upgrades, the century-old building needs a new roof and layers of lead paint and other hazardous materials abated, he said.
Plans also call for ripping away modern additions to the first floor to return a lower space into a stage and performing arts venue. The area includes the “pit” where orchestras once played, he said.
Between the second through fifth floors, theater staff will work with IMAX Corp. architect Eric Jacques to finalize a design that will focus on adding the new screen and advanced-technology projector system into an area while preserving the 1920s aesthetics of the venue.
Reighard said this isn’t the first time the IMAX company partnered on such a project. IMAX debuted a 4K-quality system in Hollywood’s historic TCL Chinese Theatre in 2016.
“For the State Theater, that’s going to involve everything from the 1920s-style curtain drapery to the types of seats we installed and the exact placement of the screen,” Reighard said. “We have to preserve this ornate, historical space. Because once something like this is gone, you can’t replace it.”
Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, including a dedicated elevator to the theater, must also be added, according to Reighard.
Noise-cancellation updates must also be explored to ensure the theater meets the same “IMAX experience” standards delivered at modern theaters nationwide, he added.
He’s hopeful final designs will be in place by fall.
Reighard said the State’s marketing director, Troy Smajda, and artistic director, Cassidy Polacek, also will be working to build on the business and “brand” side later this year, including finding high-quality online ticket sales partner to enable customers to easily buy tickets in advance.
The goal is to have work on the IMAX upgrades underway in early 2024, he said.
IMAX officials previously marked the occasion with a video announcement during the State Theater’s recent Classic Vinyl Series concert.
“We couldn’t be happier to call Johnstown, Pa., and the State Theater a valuable partner,” said Jason Swanson, head of sales for IMAX. “And I’m confident that the celebrations have just begun.”
Reighard said efforts to clear out space for the work will be underway this month.
Volunteers from Achievement House Cyber Charter School will join them for a service work “clean-up day” April 19.
Upcoming events
Reighard said structural work this year won’t prevent the theater from continuing to host movies and other events this year.
Their Spaghetti Western series – a pasta dinner and classic western movie pairing – continues April 21 with “For a Few Dollars More.”
“A Fistful of Dollars” will follow on May 12.
The ongoing Classic Film series will show the 1971 Gene Hackman drama, “The French Connection,” at 7 p.m. Friday for $5, including a Q-and-A from retired federal Drug Enforcement Agency agent who investigated the case that inspired the movie.
Reighard said an upcoming slate of performances by the Bedford-based Off Pitt Street Theater Company are also in the works, including “Alice in Wonderland” auditions on April 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.