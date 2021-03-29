Pennsylvania was on track to administer the 5 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Through Sunday, there have been 4,956,257 total vaccine doses administered, with an average of more than 83,000 people receiving vaccines over the past week.
There now are 1,751,396 Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated.
About 900 doses were being administered Monday at The Galleria in Richland Township at a clinic sponsored by Conemaugh Health System, the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services and the Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 task force.
Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases continue to creep upward. While there are generally fewer cases in Monday’s report because there is less testing on the weekends, Monday’s 2,923 additional positive cases was the highest Monday in two months.
Somerset and Westmoreland counties each recorded one new death among 14 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,015,268 cases and 25,015 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 16 COVID-19 cases with no deaths and now has had 12,219 cases and 403 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Somerset County added 17 cases and one death to reach 6,050 cases and 188 deaths.
Bedford County had no additional cases or deaths and remains at 3,942 cases and 130 deaths.
Blair County added 26 cases with no deaths to reach 11,092 cases and 312 deaths.
Indiana County added five cases with no deaths to reach 5,324 cases and 161 deaths.
Clearfield County added 53 cases with no deaths to reach 7,105 cases and 128 deaths.
Centre County added 46 cases with no deaths to reach 14,439 cases and 213 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 114 cases and one death to reach 28,930 cases and 704 deaths.
