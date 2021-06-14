State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, is accepting nominations for the annual Charlie Vizzini Volunteerism Award.
"Through this award, we're trying to recognize someone in the district who has volunteered to make the community a better place," Burns said in a release.
"If you know of someone who should be recognized for their selfless efforts to improve the lives of others, please consider submitting a nomination."
The honor is provided to an "outstanding volunteer" in the 72nd Legislative District. It was created to honor Vizzini, who donated more than 8,000 hours in Burns' office.
Eligible nominees must reside in Burns' district, regularly volunteer to improve the community and be able to verify their service.
Nominations must be written and include the name and contact information for the volunteer along with the same for the nominator.
Additionally, an essay of no more than 1,000 words explaining why the individual deserves the award should accompany the entry.
Submissions are due by July 20 and should be mailed or delivered to Burns' office in Portage, 112-A Munster Road.
