There have been more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded across Pennsylvania since Friday, including 203 positives in the local eight-county region, the Department of Health reported Monday.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard was not updated Saturday, but Sunday’s update showed 2,106 new cases and Monday’s added another 913 cases.
There were seven new deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Friday, including one in Westmoreland County. It was the region’s first new death in two weeks.
Pennsylvania has recorded 1,227,519 COVID-19 cases and 27,857 deaths since the pandemic struck last year.
- Cambria County added 18 cases since Friday, including six in Monday’s update.
- Somerset County added 14 cases, including five on Monday.
- Bedford County added 12 cases, including three on Monday.
- Blair County added 16 cases, including five on Monday.
- Indiana County added 17 cases, including five on Monday.
- Clearfield County added 16 cases, including four on Monday.
- Centre County added 28 cases, including 11 on Monday.
- Westmoreland added 82 cases, including 29 on Monday.
The health department’s vaccine providers have now administered 11,645,059 doses and there are 5,718,573 people are fully vaccinated in the 66 counties outside Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s latest report shows 1,812,807 doses administered and 840,104 fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.