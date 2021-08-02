covid

There have been more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded across Pennsylvania since Friday, including 203 positives in the local eight-county region, the Department of Health reported Monday.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard was not updated Saturday, but Sunday’s update showed 2,106 new cases and Monday’s added another 913 cases.

There were seven new deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Friday, including one in Westmoreland County. It was the region’s first new death in two weeks.

Pennsylvania has recorded 1,227,519 COVID-19 cases and 27,857 deaths since the pandemic struck last year.

  • Cambria County added 18 cases since Friday, including six in Monday’s update.
  • Somerset County added 14 cases, including five on Monday.
  • Bedford County added 12 cases, including three on Monday.
  • Blair County added 16 cases, including five on Monday.
  • Indiana County added 17 cases, including five on Monday.
  • Clearfield County added 16 cases, including four on Monday.
  • Centre County added 28 cases, including 11 on Monday.
  • Westmoreland added 82 cases, including 29 on Monday.

The health department’s vaccine providers have now administered 11,645,059 doses and there are 5,718,573 people are fully vaccinated in the 66 counties outside Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s latest report shows 1,812,807 doses administered and 840,104 fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 18 0 14,937 11,473 441 339 56 43 130,192
Somerset 14 0 8,144 11,088 219 298 40 54 73,447
Bedford 12 0 4,767 9,954 142 297 20 42 47,888
Blair 16 0 13,582 11,148 344 282 37 30 121,829
Indiana 17 0 6,507 7,740 179 213 43 51 84,073
Clearfield 16 0 8,745 11,034 156 197 48 61 79,255
Centre 28 0 17,081 10,519 228 140 68 42 162,385
Westmoreland 82 1 34,794 9,973 782 224 177 51 348,899
Region 203 1 108,557 10,359 2,491 238 489 47 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 3,019 7 1,227,519 9,589 27,857 218 6,848 53 12,801,937

